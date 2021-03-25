US President Joe Biden on Equal Pay

Equal pay for equal work is common sense — and it’s long overdue. As president, I’m committed to closing the gap once and for all. pic.twitter.com/nJkEWCyCoo — President Biden (@POTUS) March 25, 2021

'The Pay Gap Is Real,' US President Joe Biden

It doesn’t matter if you’re an electrician, an accountant, or part of the best soccer team in the world — the pay gap is real. But with Megan, Margaret, and countless others leading the fight for equal pay, I’m confident we’ll finally close it. pic.twitter.com/lJOTc0HeVB — President Biden (@POTUS) March 25, 2021

