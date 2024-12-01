US President Joe Biden called for a fight to end AIDS on the occasion of World AIDS Day 2024. "On World AIDS Day, we once more raise the AIDS ribbon on the White House to remember all those we’ve lost, how far we’ve come, and the work we have ahead. Let's finish this fight, together," Biden posted on X, formerly Twitter. World AIDS Day has been observed every year on December 1 for the past 33 years. It was first observed in 1988. On this day, various awareness campaigns and activities that promote disease awareness are conducted by several organisations across the world, uniting to show solidarity for people living with HIV. World AIDS Day 2024 Quotes: Best Slogans, Messages, HD Wallpapers, Images and Greetings To Raise Awareness of the AIDS Pandemic.

World AIDS Day 2024:

On World AIDS Day, we once more raise the AIDS ribbon on the White House to remember all those we’ve lost, how far we’ve come, and the work we have ahead. Let's finish this fight, together. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)