Kerala Minister for General Education and Labour V Sivankutty debunked a fake X post that claimed a state government book promoting enmity among different groups based on religion. "This book is not published by the Kerala Govt’s Education Dept. Merely another endeavor to incite animosity towards the state. Those acquainted with us understand the camaraderie & unity among Keralites. No room for hatred - precisely why communal agenda fails to take root here," Sivankutty said. Solar Eclipse 2024: CERN to Open 'Portal to Hell' or Black Hole on April 8? Here's a Fact Check of Fake Video and Message Going Viral Ahead of Surya Grahan.

V Sivankutty Debunks Fake X Post

This book is not published by the Kerala Govt’s Education Dept. Merely another endeavor to incite animosity towards the state. Those acquainted with us understand the camaraderie & unity among Keralites. No room for hatred - precisely why communal agenda fails to take root here. https://t.co/AinoT3GvBA pic.twitter.com/eIG1qEoYdI — V. Sivankutty (@VSivankuttyCPIM) April 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)