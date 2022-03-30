A piece of fake news claiming that a website working under the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India is offering recruitment opportunities is going viral on social media. However, it must be noted that the claim in the viral news is fake. Taking to Twitter, the PIB fact-checking team said, "Neither the website nor the organisation is associated with the Govt of India." It also cautioned people to beware of such fake organisations.

Here's a look at the fake viral news claim:

A #Fake website 'https://t.co/fd3lfeG29m' claiming to work under @MoRD_GOI is offering recruitment opportunities#PIBFactCheck ▶️ Neither the website nor the organisation is associated with the Govt of India ▶️ Beware of such fake organisations 🔗https://t.co/vTJy8uAT3e pic.twitter.com/qvuEZTMItF — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 30, 2022

