NASA has once again stunned the internet with a spectacular picture of the remains of a supernova. The Chandra X-ray Observatory telescope captured the image. Posted on Instagram, the pic went viral, leaving netizens in awe. As per the caption of the viral photo of the exploded star exhibits properties of a highly magnetized neutron star or magnetar in three bands of X-ray light. The supernova is around 9,000 light-years from Earth. NASA Shares Enthralling Infrared Images of Jupiter From James Webb Space Telescope that Showcase the Planet's Features in Detail.

Remains Of Supernova!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)