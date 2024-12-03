In an astonishing discovery in Ranchi, a snake believed to be a Takshak Nag or its descendant was found. Known for its dangerous nature and the ability to fly, the Takshak Nag is said to have a lifespan spanning centuries. Witnesses who saw the snake were quick to point out its unique physical characteristics, which resemble those attributed to the legendary Takshak Nag from mythology. Local authorities have been alerted, and experts are investigating the snake's origin and potential threats it may pose. 'Takshak Nag' Spotted in Bihar: 'Takshak' Snake Known for Flying Safely Rescued by Forest Department From Residential House in Tanki Bazaar (Watch Video).

Video of Rare ‘Takshak Nag’ Crawling Over Wall Goes Viral

