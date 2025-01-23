Legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni was spotted visiting the Deori Maa Temple in Ranchi ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025. The holy Maa Deori Mandir is of the revered Goddess Durga, Kali, with 8 hands. The holy temple has an ancient murti that reflects the rich cultural heritage of the Bhumij-Munda community. MS Dhoni will play for the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League 2025 season. MS Dhoni Dances On Tunes Of 'Gulabi Sharara' as Former Indian Cricketer Enjoys Pahaadi Music (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Visits Deori Maa Temple

