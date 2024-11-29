Birsa Munda's descendant Mangal Munda passed away last night. The news was confirmed by the PRO of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. Mangal Munda was injured in a road accident and admitted to RIMS after the incident. Mangal Munda was the great-grandson of Tribal icon Birsa Munda. He had sustained severe head injuries after he fell from the roof of a passenger vehicle in Jharkhand's Khunti district on November 25. Jharkhand: Birsa Munda’s Descendant Injured in Road Accident, Admins Asked to Ensure Better Treatment.

Birsa Munda's Descendant Passes Away

