MS Dhoni visited the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) unit's ASG (Aviation Security Group) in Ranchi. In a video that contained a slideshow of images, shared by the CISF on their official 'X' handle, the former India national cricket team captain was seen arriving at the unit and then lighting up a lamp. He also had interactions with several CISF personnel and their families, sharing his journey so far and also inaugurated new electric lamp posts in the Line Area. MS Dhoni also paid a visit to the plantation program at the unit. The 43-year-old will be in action in IPL 2025. MS Dhoni Visits Deori Maa Temple In Ranchi Ahead Of IPL 2025, Video Goes Viral.

MS Dhoni Visits CISF Unit ASG in Ranchi

"Calm under pressure, cool as ice – the Captain who always rolls the dice!" CISF extends its heartfelt gratitude to Padma Bhushan Shri MS Dhoni, former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team, for sharing his inspiring journey and motivating our personnel and their families @ CISF… pic.twitter.com/rv0TDaPB3J — CISF (@CISFHQrs) January 23, 2025

