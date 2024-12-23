Forefathers’ Day is an annual celebration in the United States of America, especially in Plymouth, Massachusetts. It is celebrated on December 22 every year to honour the pilgrims who landed at Plymouth Rock in 1620. When the 22nd falls on a Sunday, the Old Country Club celebrates National Forefathers’ Day on the 23rd. Forefathers’ Day 2024 falls on Monday, December 23. It honours the first pilgrims and their journey across the ocean in search of a better life, ultimately giving birth to the superpower nation. It recognises the faith, perseverance, and courage of the Pilgrims, who were in search of religious freedom and laid the foundation for self-governance in the new world. The day is celebrated with speeches, ceremonies, and reenactments of the event. Foods like succotash are served to reflect the meals of the early settlers. To celebrate the day, netizens took to social media to share Forefathers’ Day 2024 messages, wishes, greetings, images, quotes, and wallpapers. Forefathers’ Day 2024 Date and History: Know Significance of the Day That Commemorates the Landing of the Pilgrim Fathers in Plymouth.

Forefathers’ Day Messages

Forefathers’ Day This is the anniversary of the first pilgrims landing on the shores of North America. Although the forefathers landed in America on December 21, the anniversary was accidentally marked as December 22 when the Gregorian calendar was adopted. It is definitely… pic.twitter.com/IXYZjcIaNA — ⭕ Chris the 🐧 Ambassador (@NightGuardian34) December 22, 2024

Forefathers’ Day Wishes

Today, we honor National Forefathers' Day, commemorating the arrival of the Pilgrim Fathers at Plymouth, Massachusetts, on December 21, 1620. 🚢⚓️ This historic moment marks the beginning of a journey founded on faith, freedom, and the pursuit of self-governance. The principles… pic.twitter.com/7s2xa4RqrB — John Birch Society (@The_JBS) December 22, 2024

Forefathers’ Day Quotes

Forefathers’ Day Greetings

🚢 𝗛𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝘆𝗳𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿’𝘀 𝗟𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗰𝘆 🚢 On Dec. 22, we reflect on Forefathers' Day and the Mayflower’s historic 1620 voyage. This iconic ship carried the dreams of freedom and opportunity that helped shape our nation.#ForefathersDay #MayflowerHistory pic.twitter.com/xx0U67Uv2J — Victoria County, TX (@VictoriaCounty) December 22, 2024

