After Andrew Tate’s arrest in a human trafficking investigation following his rant video in response to Greta Thunberg, the teenage environmental activist has trolled Tate with a tweet saying, “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.” The Twitter war between the two became a major topic of discussion and an opportunity for a meme fest when Andrew Tate’s rant video revealed his location in Romania thanks to a Jerry’s Pizza box visible in the video. Check out this response by Thunberg here. Greta Thunberg Asks Andrew Tate To Email Her at smalldickenergy@getalife.com in Reply to Influencer’s Flamboyant Tweet on Carbon Emissions!

Get Greta Thunberg's Tweet Here

this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 30, 2022

