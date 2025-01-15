Kanuma is an auspicious and significant Hindu festival. Kanuma 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 15. The festival is mainly celebrated in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The day is dedicated to the worship of cattle and farm animals. On this day, farmers worship their cattle, give them a special bath, and decorate them with colourful garlands, paint, and flowers and feed them traditional sweets, special delicacies, and fruits. Animals play a major role in agriculture, and they help farmers reap a good harvest. Hence, this festival has great religious as well as cultural significance as it acknowledges the importance of animals in farming and the economy. Families and friends gather and enjoy feasts and traditional foods. Many also participate in folk dances, songs, music, cultural events, and programmes. To celebrate the day, netizens took to social media to share Kanuma 2025 wishes, HD images and wallpapers, and Happy Kanuma 2025 greetings, quotes, and messages. Bhogi, Sankranti, Kanuma 2025 Wishes and Images in Telugu: Celebrate the Festival of Sankranthi by Sharing WhatsApp Status, Quotes and SMS With Loved Ones.

Kanuma Wishes

#Kanuma, the festival of cattle is being celebrated today in #Telangana. pic.twitter.com/nGnVR1m0e2 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 15, 2025

Kanuma Greetings

Wishing you a joyful #Kanuma! May this festival bring prosperity and happiness to your life. మీకు, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు కనుమ పండుగ శుభాకాంక్షలు!#HappyKanuma#HappyKanuma2025 pic.twitter.com/sQnbeEp2oY — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) January 15, 2025

Kanuma Messages

Kanuma Images

Kanuma Wallpapers

Kanuma Quotes

Very Good Morning 💐 Happy Kanuma- the festival of cattle and farm tools. pic.twitter.com/IL0eCZeAzI — बैरागिनी (@RaginiRavikiran) January 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)