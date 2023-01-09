A resurfaced viral video that shows a seemingly headless fish swimming around in a lake like nothing's wrong has sparked curiosity on the internet all over again. While the fish’s entire mouth is missing, its gills and eye sockets remain intact (albeit barely), meaning its brain is also safe and sound. Sadly, this fish almost certainly didn’t survive long after the bizarre video – and rather rude face poke – was filmed. However, this time, there are some theories. Some say the fish retained “a small part” of its nervous system, allowing it to react to stimuli. Snake That Looks Like Fruit! Viral Video of Yellow Ball Python Resembling a Banana Will Mess With Your Head

Watch the Video Here

A Headless Fish casually swimming around in the Lake. 😱 pic.twitter.com/T3DpGdoL6I — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) January 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)