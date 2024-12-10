Many cities and countries across the globe have been enjoying cool, crisp weather and snow since November itself. In India too, many parts of the north experienced a dip in temperatures. Now, after many decades, Himachal Pradesh witnessed the season’s first snowfall in early December. The snow completely blanketed the region and the surrounding areas, transforming Himachal into a winter wonderland! Naturally, netizens took to social media to share videos and photos of the snow and people enjoying the first snowfall of the winter season. Gulmarg's First Snowfall of the Season Turns it into a Winter Wonderland; Tourists Flock for Skiing, Sledging (Watch Video).

Tourists Enjoy Snowfall in Solang Valley

#WATCH | Manali, Himachal Pradesh: Tourists enjoyed snowfall in Solang Valley, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/gRQCFWf0Qp — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2024

Manali Receives First Snowfall of Winter Season

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Tourists enjoy after Manali receives the first snowfall of the winter season Visuals from Solang pic.twitter.com/4n2gE7hXUb — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2024

Snowfall in Shimla

#HimachalPradesh: In first in many decades, #Shimla sees the season’s first #snowfall in early December · In the first in many decades, the Himachal Pradesh capital and its nearby tourist resorts experienced the season’s first snowfall in early December, with the hospitality… pic.twitter.com/JiNSdNQMT9 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 8, 2024

Shimla Receives Season’s First Snowfall

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh's Shimla has received the season's first snowfall A tourist says, "We wanted to witness snowfall and our wish came true." pic.twitter.com/PvZsOLPQp2 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2024

First Snowfall of the Year in Himachal

The first snowfall of the year brings a cheer to beautiful Himachal as the dry spell is finally over #Himachal Pradesh #Himalayas #snowfall #Himachal #firstsnow pic.twitter.com/Sk14FcFkrd — sunaina s ahluwalia (@asunaina) December 9, 2024

Winter Wonderland

Himachal Turns Into A Winter Wonderland! Shimla Receives First Rare December Snowfall In 20 Years. 😍❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/4k9UBvHFaO — The Delhi Dialogues (@DelhiDialogues6) December 9, 2024

It’s Winter Season in Himachal

1st snowfall in himachal pradesh in winter season #snowfall pic.twitter.com/V7gtbb2qdl — Satyajit (@duary_satyajit) December 10, 2024

Snowfall Blankets the Region

Lahaul and Spiti, Himachal Pradesh: The snowfall has blanketed the region and its surrounding areas pic.twitter.com/MK7iZnxSxB — IANS (@ians_india) December 8, 2024

