Hrithik Roshan is trending on Twitter! Nope, it is not because his upcoming film Fighter's release date was announced today, but it's for something else. As the superstar's scene from his road trip film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has become a meme template online. After Netflix shared an image of Roshan from ZNMD and wrote 'caption this', meme churners are at work and giving many fun twists to it. Hrithik Roshan’s NOT FUNNY dialogue is viral all over. Check it out.

"Science lelo bhot scope hai" bolke zindagi barbaad karwana IS NOT FUNNY! pic.twitter.com/cv5xSGfgLP — Nazri_ here 🌻🌸 (@_RuuHee) August 13, 2021

"We care about all our students" bolke, sirf BTech waalo ko importance dena IS NOT FUNNY pic.twitter.com/amC8m4gcqZ — Ammz (@ammsosickofyou) August 13, 2021

Majak majak m beizatii kr dena Is Not Funny!!!#HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/A2DUfSAeer — ABHI TWEETS ☻! (@THEGEEKABHI) August 13, 2021

search bar mein type karte waqt suggest and autofill karna - but actually woh movie ka Netflix pe NA hona IS NOT FUNNY — tikka marinator 42069 (@JustAPunnyDude) August 13, 2021

