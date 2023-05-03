A strange incident with a banana artwork from the South Korean Leeum Museum of Art has surfaced online. Maurizio Cattelan created the piece of art, which featured a banana taped to a wall. Everything appeared to be in order until a student of art made the decision to eat the banana and affixed the peel to the wall. Reason? He needed to eat. There's more, hold on. The estimated cost of the artwork is $120,000 (Rs 1 crore). Man Pays £20 for a Boiled Egg, Tea & Toast, but It’s Totally Worth It! Viral Thread Explains Why.

Hungry Student Eats Rs 1 Crore Banana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seung Hwan, Han (@shwan.han)

Video Leaves Internet in Splits

Food is Human Right!

Food is a human right — Justice Hunter 🇺🇬🇺🇸 (@HillaryTaylorVI) May 1, 2023

A User Questions the Art

This is art — Kovich (@Kjok_Deparjk) May 2, 2023

