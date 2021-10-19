New Delhi, October 19: Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC today hit a new high, triggering a flood of memes online. Netizens shared funny memes and pictures to show situation of IRCTC shareholders. IRCTC shares touched a new 52-week high of Rs 6,375.15 apiece at Bombay Stock Exchange, with its market capitalization reaching Rs 1 lakh crore mark. Check out IRCTC shares memes below.

People who have #IRCTC share at low levels: pic.twitter.com/8jXExNRMxO — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) October 19, 2021

#IRCTC Me these days after buying one share of IRCTC pic.twitter.com/LhCDieXYjH — Tweetera (@DoctorrSayss) October 19, 2021

