IShowSpeed is constantly making headlines with his live streams, entertaining and engaging videos, and daring stunts. The popular American YouTuber and streamer is currently on a tour of South America, and he recently celebrated his 20th birthday in Argentina. At present he is in Peru, where he was named the ‘Mayor of Lima,’ for one hour. Too celebrate, he does his biggest ‘SUII’ celebration ever in front of a large crowd that had gathered to greet him. This was followed by a daring backflip off a ledge. He was made the Mayor of Lima by Rafael López Aliaga, the current Mayor of Lima, who also presented him with an official honour document and award. The viral videos show IShowSpeed walking out to over 10,000 people, chanting his name and greeting them after being named the Mayor of Lima. Watch the viral videos below. IShowSpeed Meets 'Lionel Messi' in Argentina? YouTuber Dances With Inter Miami Star Mascot, Video Goes Viral.

IShowSpeed Named Mayor of Lima

IShowSpeed just pulled off one of the biggest “SUII” celebrations ever in front of thousands of people in Peru and did a backflip off the ledge after being named the Mayor of Lima for one hour 😭🇵🇪pic.twitter.com/2qnQIGYE3G — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 28, 2025

IShowSpeed Is Mayor of Lima

IShowSpeed walks out to over 10,000 people chanting his name in Lima, Peru as he announces he is the Mayor “I am now the Mayor of Peru” 🇵🇪 pic.twitter.com/dNp0AwSJoJ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 28, 2025

IShowSpeed Named Official Mayor of Lima

IShowSpeed has been named the official Mayor of Lima for one hour by Rafael López Aliaga, the Mayor of Lima, who presented him with an award and an official honor document 🤯🇵🇪pic.twitter.com/wGDNbWOPpF — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 28, 2025

