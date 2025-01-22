IShowSpeed is currently on his South America tour where he will visit all the South American countries while live streaming on YouTube. In his recent live stream on YouTube IShowSpeed was in Argentina and fans got to see one of the funniest segments ever. IShowSpeed met Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona's mascot. But the YouTube star mistakenly considers them as real stars and starts dancing with them. The fans around were very cheerful and it came out as one of the funniest segments. Cristiano Ronaldo Completes 100 Goal Contributions for Al-Nassr, Achieves Feat During Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match Against Al-Khaleej.

IShowSpeed Dances With Lionel Messi's Mascot

🚨| BREAKING: Speed just met Lionel Messi and danced with him in Argentina! 😭🇦🇷



Speed acaba de conocer a Lionel Messi y bailó con él en Argentina! 😭🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/rcQiLHuW11— Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) January 21, 2025

