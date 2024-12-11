Walmart is currently under fire for selling slippers, undergarments, swimsuits and several other items with Lord Ganesha printed on them. Pictures of the clothing items are shared across social media, accusing the US retail corporation of hurting religious sentiments. After facing severe backlash, Walmart removed many of the online items, including socks and underwear, from the website. However, other products featuring Lord Ganesha continued to be available for sale. Some internet users called the use of sacred imagery on such items disrespectful, further sparking widespread backlash. #BoycottAmazon Trends As Online Retail Store Sells Doormats, Toilet Seat Covers Bearing Photos of Hindu Religious Gods.

This is unacceptable. You can’t demean our Hindu Gods.@Walmart should immediately withdraw ‘Celestial Ganesh Blessings collection’ and apologise to Hindus. 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/KGCcqqObXu — Tathvam-asi (@ssaratht) December 6, 2024

Dear @walmarthelp: @HinduAmerican has written directly to @Walmart regarding the disrespectful misuse of Hindu imagery on slippers & bathing suits. Ganesha is a deity worshipped by more than a billion followers of Dharma religions around the world as the remover of obstacles.… pic.twitter.com/WHrpFOYPQU — Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) December 6, 2024

Had a chat with Walmart representative and lodged complaint against seller. Hopefully they would take some action in next 48hours pic.twitter.com/00ixHzvXOe — Prem Kumar Raj (@PremKBharath) December 6, 2024

This is totally unacceptable @Walmart should apologise and ensure that this will not happen again. — Krishna Kumar (@krishnapro_) December 6, 2024

Demeaning faith is wrong. Please address this urgently, @Walmart — JD (@JinxDeity) December 6, 2024

@Walmart shame on you, withdraw right now. — 🇮🇳 Vieshal Srivastava (@Vieshall) December 6, 2024

