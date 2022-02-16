After virtual wedding, it's time for virtual banking. Banking giant JP Morgan becomes the first bank to enter the metaverse with the launch of its Oynx lounge in the Decentraland virtual world based on blockchain technology. Netizens have shared a glimpse of the virtual bank wherein a tiger can be seen wandering on the first floor, and a picture of the bank's boss Jamie Dimon hangs on the wall. Tamil Nadu Couple Will Tie Knot In Metaverse, Reception Will Take Place in Virtual Quarter of Hogwarts Castle.

JP Morgan Enters Metaverse

Chilling in JPMorgan's metaverse lounge in Decentraland They have a Tiger pic.twitter.com/LcTdaLm3Yg — Frank Chaparro (@fintechfrank) February 15, 2022

Oynx Lounge In Blockchain-Based Decentraland

JP Morgan enters the metaverse, They released a report "Opportunities in the metaverse" And here are some fun numbers 👇 pic.twitter.com/3tAVh0SxYo — Mohit Bhandari (@mohitb999) February 16, 2022

