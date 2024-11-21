A car ad without cars? Jaguar’s new ad video has sparked reactions across the social media platforms. Prior to its relaunch as an electric-only brand, the luxury car manufacturer announced its “new era” by unveiling its new logo and branding. The Tata Motors-owned automaker revealed a new bespoke logo with the marketing slogan, “Copy Nothing.” The viral ad video showed androgynous models in colourful outfits, but what disappointed the audience was that the entire ad featured no cars. The social media reactions to the rebranding have not been very reassuring. The unimpressed netizens took a jibe with funny memes, jokes and hilarious reactions. Even Tesla chief Elon Musk joined the cacophony, expressing his confusion over the rebranding and wrote, “Do you sell cars?” Jaguar To Introduce First Ever India-Made Flagship Range Rover, Range Rover Sport Models; Check Details.

Jaguar’s New Logo

The Ad Video Sparked Meme Fest Online

Even Elon Musk Reacted!

Do you sell cars? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2024

Jaguar’s Response To Musk Tweet

Yes. We'd love to show you. Join us for a cuppa in Miami on 2nd December? Warmest regards, Jaguar — Jaguar (@Jaguar) November 19, 2024

Where Are the Cars?

Ummm hello. I am currently a Jag owner and this is beyond ridiculous. Where are the cars? Isn’t that what you do? This will cause me to not go forward with y’all when it’s time to trade mine in. What a joke you’ve become. — Patriotic Warrior (@Radarflyingmama) November 19, 2024

Memes Take Over X

When they hold a press conference about the Jaguar ad campaign: pic.twitter.com/R4M6f1fzVK — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) November 20, 2024

Old Vs New Logo

Jaguar's new logo. OLD New pic.twitter.com/8I2SnONVqe — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 20, 2024

Netizens Take a Jibe

The Reactions Are Wild!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Come Ti Spaccio il Meme © (@cometispaccioilmeme)

Internet Is Unimpressed With the Logo Update

when you move from this to that, that means simply you NEVER understand who are your customers or fans. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/lAcSSAMGc1 — Crypto Feras  (@CryptoFeras) November 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)