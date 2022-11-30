US President Joe Biden’s nuclear waste guru, Sam Brinton, who is a 34-year-old non-binary drag queen, has been charged with theft after being “caught on camera stealing a bag” from Minneapolis Airport’s baggage claim. The woman’s luggage was worth $2,325 and around this incident, the senior DOE official has been pictured at an LGBTQ engineering conference on the same weekend. You can view the picture from the conference below and how the internet has reacted to the incident. Joe Biden Stops for Selfie After Kids Inside Restaurant in Nantucket Go Nuts As US President Walks By (Watch Video).

Daily Mail careful not to misgender the trans thief serving as Joe Biden’s ‘nuclear waste guru’…even if it means mangling the English language. pic.twitter.com/hTjuvL9kO6 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 29, 2022

REVEALED: Biden's non-binary nuclear waste guru Sam Brinton, 34, claims they 'accidentally' picked up $2,325 bag at airport - but wasn't travelling with his own bag, was still using stole... via https://t.co/ysrb6xm5eB smells like BS https://t.co/p94JinvV6R — LaylaTexas77🌹🌹😎 (@LaylaTexas77) November 29, 2022

Nuclear safety is in the hands of..... PICTURED: Biden's nuclear waste guru on weekend they stole $2k luggage https://t.co/NsB5dobeAb via @MailOnline — Mises Scotland (@MisesScotland) November 29, 2022

And this guy has a security clearance? So compromised, so mentally ill. Enough. PICTURED: Biden's nuclear waste guru on weekend they stole $2k luggage https://t.co/6DbXLppHRJ via @MailOnline — Kate-IrishTexan2009🤠 (@ElaineS320) November 29, 2022

