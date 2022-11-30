US President Joe Biden’s nuclear waste guru, Sam Brinton, who is a 34-year-old non-binary drag queen, has been charged with theft after being “caught on camera stealing a bag” from Minneapolis Airport’s baggage claim. The woman’s luggage was worth $2,325 and around this incident, the senior DOE official has been pictured at an LGBTQ engineering conference on the same weekend. You can view the picture from the conference below and how the internet has reacted to the incident. Joe Biden Stops for Selfie After Kids Inside Restaurant in Nantucket Go Nuts As US President Walks By (Watch Video).

Get The Reactions To The Incident Here

Here's What People Have to Say

And More

With The Picture from The Conference

