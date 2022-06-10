The popular track "That That" is a collaboration between BTS member Suga and K-pop legend PSY. Recently Park Jae-sang shared a glimpse of a deleted scene from the same music video on his Instagram handle. The reel shows PSY grooving his heart in the beats of "That That". The unique twist to the video is PSY was dressed up like a character from the famous series Squid Game. The rapper wore an orange dress, a yellow T-shirt, and two pigtails like the famous doll Younghee. BTS' Suga And PSY's 'That That' Makes Impressive Debut At Number 80 on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart.

Watch The Reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PSY (@42psy42)

