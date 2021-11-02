A man got instant karma as he was attacked by a cow for assaulting a stray dog. A video has gone viral in which a man is seen harassing a stray dog by pulling it by its ears. The dog can be heard lamenting in pain. Seconds later, the man is seen getting attacked by a cow fiercely. Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer, shared the video on his Twitter timeline. Netizens have called the cow's reaction as ‘Karma’ for the man.

Watch the Viral video here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)