A walrus, nicknamed Thor, was discovered at a Calshot beach in Hampshire and found resting. The public was warned to stay away from it as British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) monitored the large marine mammal. They said that the walrus needed to regain its strength before making its next journey. It swam off again after a while, they added. View the picture of the marine mammal resting below. Giant Walrus Running on Florida Streets? Viral Video of Marine Mammal Spotted Moving on All Fours Amid Hurricane Ian Leaves Netizens Shocked.

Public warned to stay away from resting walrus https://t.co/Hj88R8E6aK — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) December 11, 2022

