Google marked Leap Day 2024 with a unique doodle that captured the essence of the extra day in a leap year. The doodle featured a cute animation of a toad, with the leap day date displayed on its back, leaping between the dates of February 28 and March 1. As the toad jumps, the leap day date disappears, symbolising the fleeting nature of this rare occurrence. Against a backdrop of a serene pond with stones and leaves, the word 'Google' is subtly integrated into the scenery, making for a delightful visual treat for users worldwide. This doodle stands out for its widespread visibility, reaching audiences across the globe and adding a touch of whimsy to the search engine giant's homepage. Lunar New Year 2024 Google Doodle: Technology Giant Celebrates Chinese New Year With Dragon Artwork.

Leap Day 2024 Google Doodle

Google Doodles [29 Feb 24] : Leap Day 2024 pic.twitter.com/EQr5UQPNVv — Smudger Coa. (@SmudgerCoa) February 29, 2024

