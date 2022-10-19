A beautiful 30-year-old leopard eel underwent a medical examination to remove the oral growth from its mouth. The marine fish received a computerized tomography (CT Scan), and the resulting pictures displaying the fine details of the creature in 3D left the web amazed. The photo went viral online. US-based Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium shared captivating pictures of the eel named Larry Gordon on Instagram. Eels With Feels! Japanese Aquarium Wants People to Video Call Their Shy Eels Who Are Getting Lonely During Lockdown (Watch Video).

Read Caption:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium (@ptdefiancezoo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)