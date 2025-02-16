A young leopard was rescued by Karnataka Forest Department officials in Padumarnad Panchayat near Moodbidri’s Belvai area after being caught in a snare set for wild boars. The trap had tightly ensnared the leopard’s tail, leaving the animal in distress. Forest officials swiftly responded to the situation after receiving information from locals. With careful efforts, they successfully freed the leopard, ensuring it was unharmed. The rescue operation highlighted the challenges posed by traps meant for other wildlife, often endangering protected species. The officials have urged residents to avoid using such snares and emphasized the importance of wildlife conservation in the region. The leopard is currently being monitored to ensure its well-being before being released back into its natural habitat. Leopard in Bengaluru: Big Cat Seen Casually Crossing Flyover in Electronic City, Video Stirs Panic Among Residents.

Karnataka Forest Officials Rescue Big Cat Near Moodbidri

Mudbidri, Karnataka: A young leopard was rescued by Karnataka Forest Department officials in Padumarnad Panchayat, near Moodubidire Belvai. The leopard had been caught in a snare set for wild boars, which tightly trapped its tail. The officials successfully freed the animal from… pic.twitter.com/FAnuld0cKW — IANS (@ians_india) February 16, 2025

