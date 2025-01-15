Magh Bihu, also called Bhogali Bihu, is an auspicious and significant harvest festival, celebrated in the north-east Indian state of Assam. Magh Bihu 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 15. In Assam, the harvest season concludes with grand Magh Bihu celebrations. The festival is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm across the state. During the festival, the fire god is worshipped, and devotees and farmers offer prayers and express their gratitude for the harvest. The festival is marked by various traditions and customs, including performing the traditional Assamese dance in traditional costumes, lighting a bonfire, playing games, and gathering with family and friends to indulge in feasts and traditional delicacies. To celebrate the day, netizens took to social media to share Magh Bihu 2025 wishes and greetings, Happy Bhogali Bihu messages and quotes, and Happy Magh Bihu images and wallpapers. Magh Bihu 2025 Date, Rituals and Significance: Why Is Bhogali Bihu Celebrated? Everything To Know About the Harvest Festival of Assam.

Magh Bihu Wishes

Magh Bihu Greetings

Magh Bihu Images

Magh Bihu Wallpapers

Magh Bihu Messages

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)