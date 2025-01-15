Magh Bihu, also called Bhogali Bihu, is an auspicious and significant harvest festival, celebrated in the north-east Indian state of Assam. Magh Bihu 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 15. In Assam, the harvest season concludes with grand Magh Bihu celebrations. The festival is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm across the state. During the festival, the fire god is worshipped, and devotees and farmers offer prayers and express their gratitude for the harvest. The festival is marked by various traditions and customs, including performing the traditional Assamese dance in traditional costumes, lighting a bonfire, playing games, and gathering with family and friends to indulge in feasts and traditional delicacies. To celebrate the day, netizens took to social media to share Magh Bihu 2025 wishes and greetings, Happy Bhogali Bihu messages and quotes, and Happy Magh Bihu images and wallpapers. Magh Bihu 2025 Date, Rituals and Significance: Why Is Bhogali Bihu Celebrated? Everything To Know About the Harvest Festival of Assam.

Magh Bihu Wishes

🌾✨ Celebrate the joy of harvest this Magh Bihu! A time for feasting, bonding, and gratitude for nature's bounty. May your uruka nights be warm, and your mornings filled with the aroma of pithas & laughter. Happy Magh Bihu! 🎉🔥🌽 #MaghBihu #HarvestFestival #Assam#riyadh pic.twitter.com/e9b6Urk0ev — Sachinta Maharaj (@SachintaMaharaj) January 15, 2025

Magh Bihu Greetings

Magh Bihu Images

Happy Magh Bihu Festival to all our Assamese friends. May your harvest be bountiful. 🙏🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/WFEWD4f1Ap — Xplore_Nagaland (@Nagaland_India) January 14, 2025

Magh Bihu Wallpapers

Magh Bihu, the harvest festival, is one of the three Bihus. Being the harvest festival, food has an integral part in the festivities. #AwesomeAssam#MaghBihu#HarvestFestival#ExploreAssam pic.twitter.com/tFWmHe0v8Z — Awesome Assam (@aweassam) January 14, 2025

Magh Bihu Messages

Wishing everyone a joyous Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal, Uttarayan, and Magh Bihu! pic.twitter.com/jCsYuIn24u — PM (@9Ideal) January 14, 2025

