A man tied his electric scooter to a donkey and paraded it around the town with posters and banners protesting against the company in the Beed district of Maharashtra. Sachin Gite, the owner of the electric scooter, said that his scooter stopped working within a few days after he bought it. He further claimed that he contacted the electric scooter company multiple times but did not receive a satisfactory response. In the viral video, he can be heard saying not to "trust" this fraudulent company.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LetsUpp Marathi (@letsupp.marathi)

