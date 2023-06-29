Dogs are indeed man's best friend. In a viral video doing the internet rounds, a little black dog is seen helping a construction worker. The sheer cuteness of the video is making it go viral! "Each time the construction worker shovels the dirt to the surface, this sweet dog helps him by pushing it to the side with its front legs [sic]," read the caption of the Instagram post by Goodnews Movement. "THIS is WHY DOGS are MAN’S BEST FRIEND. They really understand what we need and “express” their love to us in many ways. Dogs are God’s gift to mankind. This melts my heart [sic]," a user added in the comment section of the heartwarming video. 'Tommy', Pet Dog Helps Trace Master Who Goes Missing in Karnataka’s Shivamogga; Owner Says 'Will Take Care of Him Till My Last Breath'.

Check the Cute Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

