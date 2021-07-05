Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to his Instagram handle on Sunday to share a video of him waving the American national flag while surf-board riding. While sharing the video, he wrote, "Happy July 4th." The video of Mark Zuckerberg has garnered a lot of reactions on Twitter. The 37-year-old mega-billionaire has amused the netizens with his latest video. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

Check Out Some Twitter Reactions:

Happy July 4th

Mark Zuckerberg posted a video of himself on Instagram wakeboarding while holding an American flag and set to the music of the late John Denver singing “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” I saw it, so now you have to see it too. I’m sorry. I did not make the rules. Happy #July4th pic.twitter.com/FiA9RDP29Z — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) July 4, 2021

He is the King

Mark Zuckerberg is a God 🇺🇸 He is America. He is the President! “if you can silence the king, then you are the king.” Right @RealDonaldTrump 😉#MarkZuckerberg #Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/EaaCko3AuZ — Savage💀 (@meme_drops) July 5, 2021

