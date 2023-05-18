Twitter users love nostalgia along with taking part in fun trends or answering brainteasers that often go viral on the microblogging platform. So if you are wondering why Twitter is suddenly filled with posts from people reminiscing about the good old days, it's all thanks to a new trend. Pictures captioned "#MeAt19" have flooded the microblogging platform on Thursday. The trend involves people sharing pics when they were aged 19. Take a look at some of the best "#MeAt19" tweets that are making netizens nostalgic below. #MeAt20 Trends on Twitter: People Share Throwback Pictures of Themselves When They Were 20!.

#MeAt19

Not Bad

Early Days of Teaching

#MeAt19 hmmm at 22 ki pic mujhe mili..early days of teaching.. pic.twitter.com/L4yII4pdgA — vipingirigoswami (@girimoradabad) May 18, 2023

Hum Bhi Kud Padein

Younger But Happier Times

#MeAt19 It was younger times Slimmer times Though pocket was empty But happier times Around 20 pic.twitter.com/iKQzuAcZq4 — Shubhankar Mishra / ଶୁଭଙ୍କର ମିଶ୍ର (@Subham_scb) May 18, 2023

