Melania Trump stood by her husband Donald Trump during his inauguration. She made a style statement in a chic ensemble featuring a custom double-breasted navy coat paired with a matching skirt, an ivory shirt, gloves, and spiked heels. But it was Melania’s hat that stole the spotlight for the wrong reasons, sparking a meme fest online. Melania completed her outfit with a matching boater hat created by Eric Javits. The hat caught the attention of the netizens, leading to an avalanche of funny memes and hilarious jokes. Melania’s hat and her look at the event have been compared to characters like the Hamburglar, the Mask, Carmen Sandiego, and more. In one video, Donald Trump is seen struggling to kiss Melania Trump because of her hat. Watch the viral video and the memes below. Theo Von Accidentally Falls Backward After Podcaster’s Chair Randomly Breaks During Donald Trump’s Inauguration, Video Goes Viral Online (Watch).

The Hamburglar?

Why the hell does Melania Trump look like the Hamburgler? pic.twitter.com/FVXt80zGe8 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 20, 2025

Is That a Spy?

Melania Trump out there looking like a Spy vs. Spy cartoon.#Inauguration2025 #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/MGNtzgCJki — Pieter J. Ketelaar 3 💉💉💉 💉 💉 (@PieterJKetelaar) January 20, 2025

Carmen Sandiego!!

Why is Melania,... dressed up like Carmen Sandiego? pic.twitter.com/2upO7bYAnU — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) January 20, 2025

The Mask?

The Name Is Melania!

Melania looks like she's about to one-shot you with her hat in Goldeneye 007. pic.twitter.com/sI3XKcf6zs — Zack Morrison (@ZackMorrison18) January 20, 2025

What Is This?

Soooo my intuitive little 6 year old Pisces just created Melania’s hat. 👀🤔 What the fuck is happening?! Aquarius season that’s what. 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/B3unucZ8BZ — Hawkeye (@LiLHawkeye33) January 20, 2025

LOL!

President-elect Trump attempts to kiss Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/GPDr9B4US2 — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) January 20, 2025

