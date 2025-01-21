On January 20, 2025, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States of America. His oath-taking ceremony was attended by many popular figures and influential personalities from across the globe, including American stand-up comedian, podcaster, actor, and influencer Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski III, popularly known as Theo Von. However, in a viral video that is doing the rounds on social media, the comedian falls backward after his chair randomly broke during Donald Trump’s inauguration at Capitol Hill. He is assisted back to his seat by those seated near him. He was seen attending the ceremony along with Logan Paul and Jake Paul. Watch the video below. Donald Trump Takes the Oath of Office, Becomes 47th President of the United States (Watch Video).

Theo Von Falls During Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Theo Von accidentally fell backward and broke his chair while attending Donald Trump’s inauguration at Capitol Hill with Logan Paul and Jake Paul 😅 pic.twitter.com/4aickfTAXL — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)