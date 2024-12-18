Christmas is a significant festival celebrated by Christians all across the globe. Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas 2024 falls on Wednesday, December 2024. The festival is marked by lit-up Christmas trees, decorated streets, carolling, Christmas sweets and cookies, gingerbread houses, delicious food, tasty drinks, and let’s not forget the Christmas carols that add a fun festive touch to the celebrations. If you are looking for a classic Christmas song to sing or simply enjoy, Feliz Navidad should be your go-to. Feliz Navidad is a Christmas song that has stood the test of time. The song was written by Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Jose Feliciano in 1970. It has become a traditional way of greeting family and friends for Christmas and the New Year. Christmas Carols: From ‘Jingle Bells’ to ‘The First Noel,’ Timeless Carols and Songs to Ring in Christmas 2024 During the Holiday Season (Watch Videos).

Feliciano was feeling homesick one Christmas and recalled the times he spent the festival with his family in New York City. He remembered celebrating and eating traditional Puerto Rican food, drinking rum, going carolling, and celebrating on New Year's Eve with his brothers. Today, the bilingual song has gained popularity across the globe and is sung at several events for Christmas and New Year.

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad Song Lyrics for Christmas

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Prospero ano y Felicidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Prospero ano y Felicidad

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

From the bottom of my heart

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

From the bottom of my heart

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Prospero ano y Felicidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Prospero ano y Felicidad

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

From the bottom of my heart

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

From the bottom of my heart

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Prospero ano y Felicidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Prospero ano y Felicidad

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

From the bottom of my heart

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas

From the bottom of my heart

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Prospero ano y Felicidad

Prospero ano y Felicidad

Christmas is a time when families and friends come together, visit churches, spend time in prayer, and celebrate Jesus, the reason for the season. On that note, here’s wishing everyone a very blessed and merry Christmas!

