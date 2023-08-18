A video going viral on social media shows a woman hanging out of the Mumbai local due to lack of space. This has generated a series of questions on the safety of passengers. Mumbai local train is always decked up with crowds, and lack of space is a common problem, but this video of a woman passenger standing on the edge of a train's entrance has caught people's attention due to safety concerns. “Very sad”, a person wrote, while another said, “Too much risky”. The video was shared on X and has already garnered close to a million views. Mumbai AC Local Runs With Doors Open on Western Line, Services Cancelled After Technical Snag (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here:

The daily struggle to get a foothold inside a #MumbaiLocal. Travel Safe... Life is Preciouspic.twitter.com/YUAWaXDmgD — मुंबई Matters™✳️ (@mumbaimatterz) August 16, 2023

Sad!

बेहद दुखद। — Brijesh Kumar (@news_srt) August 17, 2023

No Empathy!

So sad!! These days people don’t have any empathy for someone, cant even read the comments section — Ankit Bahuguna (@ankitbahuguna84) August 17, 2023

Too Risky!

It’s too much risky, log job ke liye kya kya karte rehte he sach me 🫡 — विजय (@bijjuu11) August 17, 2023

Safety Concerns

Precarious situation. Please travel safe. — Arindam (@arindampaul1224) August 17, 2023

