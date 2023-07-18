Barbie and Oppenheimer are the most anticipated movies of 2023. The movies are also gaining popularity because of the release date clash. They are both getting released on July 21, and people are eagerly waiting. Meanwhile, the Barbie-Oppenheimer memes are at their peak as netizens can’t control their excitement for both movies and also because of the striking contrast between the genres of the movies. Now, Mumbai Police has got in on the trend and shares some hilarious Barbie Oppenheimer memes in order to spread awareness regarding public safety. The memes include warnings for driving without a helmet, sharing OTP, and drug abuse as well. Barbenheimer: What Is This Trend That's Taking Over Social Media, See Reactions of Barbie and Oppenheimer Cast Members.

Mumbai Police Posts Barbie-Oppenheimer Memes:

