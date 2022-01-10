Mumbai, January 10: One of the things that the city of Mumbai is least identified with is cold and shivering winters. However, every once in a while, when the 'Maximum city' does experience cool and cold weather as temperature drops, it is no less than a wonder for people. On Monday morning, people woke up to the news that Mumbai welcomed its coldest day at 13.2 degrees Celsius. As the day progressed, cold winds only added to the chill in the city and netizens took to Twitter to share memes and funny pictures on "winters in Mumbai."

total respect for Mumbai's determined effort at winter today pic.twitter.com/AX8fgg5ED9 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 9, 2022

#mumbaiwinter "17°C is winter bro, it is too cold" My North Indian ass in Mumbai: pic.twitter.com/s96wKGcVIS — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) January 10, 2022

#mumbaiwinter Mumbaikars trying to Convince Pahadi people that Hamare idhar bhi Thand padti hai 🥶🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/uVdN9hNkU4 — Baandya (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) January 10, 2022

