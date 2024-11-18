National Naturopathy Day is celebrated in India every year on November 18. National Naturopathy Day 2024 falls on Monday, November 18. The day aims to raise awareness about naturopathy, a drugless system of medicine or healthcare. On this day, naturopathy awareness camps, workshops, seminars and conferences are held around the country. Many naturopathy colleges, organisations and hospitals conduct medical and awareness camps during the week to educate the public on naturopathy and its benefits. To celebrate the day, doctors and netizens took to social media to share informative posts, wishes, greetings, messages, HD images and wallpapers. Uttarakhand Allopathic Doctors to Get Six-Day Training in Ayurveda.

National Naturopathy Day Messages

राष्ट्रीय प्राकृतिक चिकित्सा दिवस (National Naturopathy Day) भारत में हर साल 18 नवम्बर को मनाया जाता है। यह दिन भारतीय प्राकृतिक चिकित्सा (Naturopathy) पद्धति के महत्व को बढ़ावा देने और इसके लाभों के प्रति जागरूकता फैलाने के उद्देश्य से मनाया जाता है। इस दिन को मनाने की शुरुआत… pic.twitter.com/7CoHLUKLyW — Mamta (@Meenu_1412) November 18, 2024

National Naturopathy Day Images

भारत में हर साल 18 नवंबर को प्राकृतिक चिकित्सा दिवस मनाया जाता है, जिसका उद्देश्य प्राकृतिक चिकित्सा नामक दवा रहित चिकित्सा प्रणाली के माध्यम से सकारात्मक मानसिक और शारीरिक स्वास्थ्य को बढ़ावा देना है। pic.twitter.com/lTKQzL6iVM — Naveen Panwar (@02naveen) November 18, 2024

National Naturopathy Day Wallpapers

Our Mandirs are Naturopathy treatment centers.#Thread In ancient India, all mandirs are alongside river banks and there is a secret behind this. All those rivers started flowing from mountains and flow through forests. During their journey, rivers collect all essential minerals… pic.twitter.com/NUzeoGSxt6 — Vivek Sharma 🇮🇳 (@SaffRonicMan) November 11, 2024

National Naturopathy Day Posts

GOOD OLD MEIYAZHAGAN!! I went to the Government Naturopathy Hospital and College located at Arumbakkam after seeing reviews on Google. It was a completely different experience. A new approach to patients, which was exciting. The doctors were caring and treated patients with… pic.twitter.com/zpxVNd2NOg — Ajey (@tony_ajey) November 16, 2024

