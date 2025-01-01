It’s New Year 2025, marking the beginning of a new chapter in our lives. Across the globe, people and countries are welcoming the new year with grand celebrations, parties, and festivities. Joining the celebrations is search engine giant Google, revealing a special New Year 2025 Google doodle. The doodle showcases the word ‘Google’ in bright and shiny letters. A unique feature of the doodle is the word ‘O’ transformed into a star with the year 2025 set within it. Upon clicking the doodle, one is greeted with the message ‘New Year’s Day 2025 is looking extra shiny and bright. Happy New Year.’ View the New Year 2025 Google Doodle below. New Year's Eve 2024 Google Doodle: Google Releases Sparkling Doodle With Animated Clock, Kicking Off Countdown to 2025.

New Year 2025 Google Doodle

New Year 2025 Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

