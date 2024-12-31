Google shared a beautiful doodle to celebrate New Year's Eve 2024. Sharing the doodle, the search engine giant said that today's doodle celebrates New Year's Eve 2024. "Here’s to a new year that’s shining with opportunity — just like today’s Doodle! Let the countdown begin," Google said. Google's New Year's Eve 2024 doodle showcases the word "Google" in striking bold letters and is set against a dark, starry sky. A unique feature of the doodle is the central "O" in the logo, which has been creatively transformed into a ticking clock, thereby symbolising the countdown to midnight and the arrival of the New Year 2025. Google Doodle Re-Releases ‘Rise of the Half Moon’ To Celebrate December’s Final Half Moon (See Pic).

Google's New Year's Eve Doodle

Here is the Google New Year's Eve Doodle https://t.co/ttnMD19hMp pic.twitter.com/lJk7F1MjTc — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) December 30, 2024

