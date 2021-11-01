How’s your ‘No Nut November’ challenge going? Oh wait, the first day of the month of November is yet to get over, but many have already failed this year. No Nut November is an internet challenge revolving around abstinence. The participants abstain from masturbating, ejaculating or having an orgasm during November. But it looks like No Nut November 2021 is proving to be quite a fail. Netizens are trending #NoNutNovember funny memes and hilarious reactions after failing to live up to the challenge. No Nut November Rules: No Sex. No Masturbation. From Watching Porn to Ejaculation Rules, Things You Should Know Of.

Haha, Failed Already?

If You Know, You Know

#NoNutNovember this is what you look like when u fail pic.twitter.com/S2aAJzucgg — BrandonThaBalla (@SirballinSystem) November 1, 2021

No Comments

me when I fail #NoNutNovember out in the distance pic.twitter.com/eNFtFPTTQo — Terrytheterrifyingtyrant (@ytrewq24068606) November 1, 2021

TMI

Never Mind

Yall do this every time and fail. Please give it up #NoNutNovember pic.twitter.com/bHxss4ebtD — Rodrigo Olivia💚 (@limegreenroger) November 1, 2021

Hee Hee Hee

