While the internet was still processing Infosys' Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week statement, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan has now entered the conversation with his 90-work week remark. He is making headlines for advocating for a 90-hour work week, including Sundays. In a video, Subrahmanyan can be heard telling employees that he wishes he could make them work on Sundays. His now-viral comment, "How long can you stare at your wife? Come on, get to the office and start working," was met with widespread reactions. With 'OK Boomer' tagline, netizens have flooded the social media timelines with funny memes, hilarious jokes and images. Many compared the L&T chairman with Murthy, resulting in memefest online. L&T Chairman Subramanian’s 90-Hour Work Comment Faces Backlash From Deepika Padukone, Harsh Goenka and Others, Company Calls Remark As Ambition of Nation-Building.

L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s 90-Hour Work Week Remark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pan India Culture (@panindiaculture)

SN Subrahmanyan’s 90-Hour Work Week Remark Sparks Memefest!

Narayana Murthy : Work 70 hours a week !! L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan : Work 90 hours a week.#SNSubrahmanyan pic.twitter.com/TZIoirobKs — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) January 9, 2025

*L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan calls for a 90-hour work week* Narayana Murthy after listening to this pic.twitter.com/mnTV0AWZXd — Er.__noor (@HumoroussAf) January 10, 2025

*L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan calls for a 90-hour work week* Narayana Murthy: pic.twitter.com/1yQRvhMtXh — Nikhil (@Risenik) January 10, 2025

*L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan calls for a 90-hour work week* Narayana Murthy pic.twitter.com/S3hIqwIvJO — Er.__noor (@HumoroussAf) January 10, 2025

*L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan calls for a 90-hour work week* Narayana Murthy - pic.twitter.com/wZK8dJNFVR — Er.__noor (@HumoroussAf) January 10, 2025

Every corporate employee to L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan : pic.twitter.com/ly6UtJcvut — Dr. Ashish Belwal (@drsuperstar1680) January 10, 2025

L&T chairman calls for a 90 hour work week Narayan Murthy : pic.twitter.com/p76qPyesYx — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) January 9, 2025

Recent News -#NarayanaMurthy: Work 70 hours a week L&T Chairman #snsubrahmanyan: Work 90 hours a week Meanwhile their employees - pic.twitter.com/kt17tTAlvT — Arun (@ArunKNairr) January 9, 2025

