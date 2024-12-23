OnlyFans models often find themselves at the centre of controversy for various reasons. The latest viral video doing the rounds on social media features the controversial OnlyFans model Bonnie Blue. In the video, she is seen filming herself issuing a casting call to 130 students outside Nottingham University. What is even more shocking is that she is calling for as many barely-legal 18-year-olds as possible to sleep with her in two weeks. In the video, which has since gone viral, she invites the students to join her for as many rounds as they wish, stating that she wants to be used as a 'guinea pig.' The video has sparked outrage, with some calling her behaviour inappropriate and demanding her arrest, while others say this video shows the decay of western society. Watch the viral video below. Who Is Bonnie Blue? Controversial OnlyFans Creator Faces Backlash Online for Claiming To Have Sex With Teenagers in a Bid To ‘Educate’ Them About Sexual Health.

OnlyFans Model Bonnie Blue Invites Barely Legal Students to Sleep With Her

Controversial OF model Bonnie Blue films herself issuing a casting call outside a university for ‘barely legal’ students. “I want to sleep with 130 barely legal 18 year olds and you can go for as many rounds as you want.” pic.twitter.com/rTzqJkPWz3 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 22, 2024

Western Society Is in Serious Decay!

“I’m at Nottingham University & I want to pleasure as many barely legal boys as possible in two weeks” Western Society is in serious decay. pic.twitter.com/XdSh2DBu3S — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) December 22, 2024

Someone Arrest This Pervert!

She is a pervert. Arrest this weirdo man. https://t.co/zhruZV1Zt0 — Reji (@RejiYates) December 22, 2024

Bonnie Blue Wants to Be Used as a Guinea Pig

