Twitter is a great place for finding new and amusing content. A picture of a steaming cup of filter coffee has been doing the rounds on Twitter and the picture has made a lot of Twitter users perplexed. This is until they zoomed in and realized that the picture of the cup of coffee is actually a painting. The Viral painting belongs to a Chennai based artist whose Twitter handle is @VforVendakka_. The picture has gained over 45k Likes and she even shared a timelapse of her making the painting. The painting and the artist both have gotten a lot of love and praise.

Check Out The Viral Painting Here:

