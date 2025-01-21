A video going viral on social media shows Spiritual guru Premanand Ji Maharaj offering advice to a man who on same-sex relations after he claimed that his family was pushing him to get married. In the video, the man is heard saying that he did not feel any attraction to women but was instead drawn to men. Seeking advice on how to handle the situation, the man turned to Premanand Ji Maharaj for advice and suggestion. The video shared on Premanand Ji Maharaj’s official YouTube channel Bhajan Marg shows Premanand Ji Maharaj responding to the man and asking him to not deceive a woman if he is not attracted to women but to men. "Share your feelings openly with your parents. Do not marry and make someone’s life miserable by keeping her in your home," Premanand Ji Maharaj is heard telling the man. The viral clip also shows the spiritual guru advising gay and lesbian people to open up about their sexuality with their parents as he goes on to request parents to be understanding and supportive of their children who feel attracted to the same sex "Their nature is created by God. Can you change their behaviour with reprimands or scolding? No. It’s better to support one another and move forward with love and understanding," Premanand Ji Maharaj added. Premanand Maharaj's advice to the man has earned him praises online as netizens called his advice "progressive mindset". One user who shared the video said that he has reservations regarding LGBTQ community but this a good advice, while Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi reacted to the vidoe saying, "So much respect for Maharaj ji". Premanand Ji Maharaj Tells Virat Kohli About ‘Prarabdh’ As Indian Cricketer Along With Wife Anushka Sharma, Kids Vamika and Akaay Visits Ashram in Vrindavan (Watch Full Video).

Premanand Ji Maharaj's Guidance on Sexuality Goes Viral

This is not going down well with the fundamentalists - but this is what the essence of Hinduism transmits. A religion that is not bound by narrowness; infact accommodative to change, progressive in thought and empathetic to those in need. Premanand Ji Maharaj delivers a… pic.twitter.com/ZaLzp5epOB — The DeshBhakt 🇮🇳 (@TheDeshBhakt) January 19, 2025

So Much Respect for Maharaj Ji

So much respect for Maharaj ji. This is our samaveshi hindu dharm not the intolerant version made popular by the self declared gatekeepers of our religion. pic.twitter.com/24eexsVBXx — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 19, 2025

This a Good Advice, Says X User

What a brave person this baba is. Although I have my reservations regarding LGBTQ community but this a good advice. https://t.co/zkRQmStZp1 — Anirban Ahuja 🇳🇿🇮🇳 (@kiwiwasi) January 19, 2025

'Really Very Progressive Mindset'

So beautifully explained by him. Really very progressive mindset. — Ratna Singh (@whattalawyer) January 19, 2025

