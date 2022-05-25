An elementary school in Texas witnessed a horrible incident when a teenage gunman killed at least 19 young children and two adults on Tuesday. The news of the mass shooting provoked frustration among various famous celebrities. North Texas native Selena Gomez took to Twitter to emotionally speak out about the shooting. Selena wrote, "Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job. If children aren’t safe at school where are they safe? " Texas School Shooting: 18 Students Among 21 Shot Dead at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde; Teen Gunman Dead.

See The Tweet:

Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job. If children aren’t safe at school where are they safe? — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)