All the 90s kids, nostalgia is going to hit you really hard as "Sony Pictures International Productions is set to bring ‘Shaktimaan’ to the big screen". Yes, it is for real! The iconic TV show, which ran on DD National from 1997 till the mid-2000s, featured the talented actor Mukesh Khanna as the lead character as a superhero and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastriji, an unfashionable and socially inept photographer at a newspaper. After the big movie announcement, Shaktimaan's fans and 90's fellows started sharing their views in the form of funny memes, puns, and hilarious jokes on Twitter. Shaktimaan: Sony Pictures India To Bring the Iconic Indian Superhero to the Big Screens; Watch Announcement Video.

Try To Control Your Laugh!

90s kids after knowing #Shaktimaan is coming on the big screen: pic.twitter.com/WdiOK26F8U — Angshuman (@angshumorous) February 10, 2022

Very Relevant

Shaktimaan Is Back!

#Shaktimaan When people from other countries say that India doesn't have the kind of superheroes🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1DaRwJRE42 — Adarsh Tiwari (@DangerBrahman13) February 10, 2022

You Are Not A Real Shaktimaan Fan If You Don't Guess It Correctly

Do you Remember Dr. Jackal?

Marvel have the Doctor strange But the Dialogue of Dr jackal Power🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Shaktimaanpic.twitter.com/2XXzTWuUUF — Abhi 🐢 (@sanskarpirit) February 10, 2022

MOOOOD!

#Shaktimaan making comeback on big screen... Every 90s kids RN : pic.twitter.com/Hfhfl4aBgB — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) February 10, 2022

All Ready!

#Shaktimaan #ShaktimaanMovie Me and Bois are going to watch Shaktimaan movie pic.twitter.com/OM0gA5md5w — ANUJ KASANA 🇮🇳 (@anujKasana_) February 10, 2022

Watch : Glimpse Of Shaktimaan Trilogy

